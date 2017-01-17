Safety apps allow someone to virtually walk home with you

(Photo: Ian Smith)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Walking alone, especially after dark, is a safety risk many people take everyday.

With assaults and abductions making headlines around the country, some apps available for your phone could give you some extra security.

Apps like Companion or Guardian allow people who are walking to their destination to document every step they take with their loved ones.

In Companion, for example, you can choose the contacts you want to share your commute with, map out your route and notify your contacts when you're on the move.

If anything goes wrong, such as deviating from your path or if your phone sense you running, the app will ask you if you're okay.

If you don't respond, it will notify your contacts. You can also notify the police through the app.

"I mean, it would definitely make me feel a lot safer because we have like the Corps escort and the different call button things," said student Meaghan Morgan. "But I worry that if anything every happened, how would I get there? So that would be nice that It would just be there so I wouldn't have to call anyone."

The apps are available on IOS and Android.

