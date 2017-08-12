Watch: Toilet paper race on Southwest flight

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Rally Cat found at City Garden
-
Mehlville schools to stop ranking students
-
Video shows woman's vehicle hit other vehicle nearly head-on after plunging from parking garage
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
AP: TAYLOR SWIFT DIDN'T SUGAR-COAT TESTIMONY
-
Child dies after mouth taped shut
-
Family business rolls on after massive fire
-
#OffScriptOn9: A DC man planned 6 dates in a single night
-
Crash on Stan Musial Bridge kills 3 boys, injures 2 others
More Stories
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guiltyAug 12, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Amazon recalling some solar eclipse glasses week…Aug 12, 2017, 1:39 p.m.