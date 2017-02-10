225 steel workers back on the job in Granite City

U.S. Steel plant in Granite City. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - More than 200 laid off local steel workers were back on the job this week.

As expected, U.S. Steel has partially resumed operations in Granite City.

The mill sat idle for more than a year while most of the two thousand people who worked there have been struggling to make ends meet.

Union leaders said 225 steel workers returned to the job this week. They call this a step in the right to direction.

