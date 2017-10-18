$500K lottery ticket expiring soon

Hand holding money (Photo: George Doyle, Getty Images)

Someone may be about to let a fortune, slip through their fingers.

The Missouri Lottery says a winning ticket in the show me cash game, will expire on Oct. 23. The ticket is worth a cool $510,000.

If it is not claimed by the deadline, it will expire and the money will go toward Missouri Public Education.

The Show Me Cash ticket was for the April 26 drawing. It was purchased at the Fast Lane Store on Old Highway 94 in St. Charles.

The winner numbers were 1 - 4 - 7 - 18 - 33.

