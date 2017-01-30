Amazon will start charging sales tax Wednesday

ST. LOUIS - Missourians only have a couple days left to buy things on Amazon without paying sales tax.

Amazon customers in Missouri and nine other states will start paying sales taxes on February 1. The statewide sales tax rate in Missouri is 4.225 percent.

Thirty-three other states and Washington D.C. already collect sales tax.

Along with Missouri, Amazon will also start collecting sales tax in Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont starting in February. The company will collect Wyoming sales tax come March.

In 2013, the Missouri legislature passed a law requiring online retailers to collect sales tax if they received “business referrals” from an affiliate in Missouri. Amazon cited the law when it subsequently closed its Amazon Associates Program to Missouri residents.

In Missouri, consumers are supposed to voluntarily pay sales tax if they spend more than $2,000 a year shopping online with out-of-state retailers, although few do.

Contributing: Thomas Gounley, the Springfield News-Leader

