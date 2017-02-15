KSDK
A brewery in Scotland is giving new ‘dog parents' paid leave

KUSA - In St. Louis, dogs and breweries pretty much go hand in paw. Well folks, Scotland is one-upping us.

A brewery there – the aptly named BrewDog – is giving new puppy parents a paid week of “paw-rental leave.” And if you’ve ever gotten a rambunctious puppy for yourself, you might see why this isn’t totally out there.

“Yes, having dogs in our offices makes everyone else more chilled and relaxed – but we know only too well that having a new arrival – whether a mewling pup or unsettled rescue dog – can be stressful for human and hound both,” BrewDog wrote on its website.

And if you want to work for this kind of company – and are cool with moving to Ohio – this perk extends to the BrewDog office in the U.S. 

You can read more about the Paw-Ternity leave program here: http://bit.ly/2kpyter

