Amazon signs lease on Hazelwood distribution center

Amazon has signed a lease on two warehouse buildings in the Hazelwood Logistics Center. (Photo: Custom)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - Online retail giant Amazon has signed the lease on nearly 600,000 square feet of warehouse space in Hazelwood.

The two warehouse buildings in the Hazelwood Logistics Center will be used as a sortation center and delivery station.

The company will be hiring 34 full-time employees and 350 part-time employees to work in the warehouses.

It'll be the first time the company has done business in the state of Missouri.

