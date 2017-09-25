Bass Pro completes $4 billion acquisition of Cabela's

HAMBURG, PA - SEPTEMBER 17: Cabela's signage is seen on the front facade at Cabela's September 17, 2003 in Hamburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (Photo: William Thomas Cain, Custom)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Bass Pro Shops' roughly $4 billion acquisition of rival outdoor retailer Cabela's is complete, but the small western Nebraska town that has been home to Cabela's is still wondering about its future.

Monday's closing announcement didn't address how many of the roughly 2,000 Cabela's jobs will remain in Sidney, Nebraska.

As part of the deal, Cabela's credit-card unit will be sold to Synovus bank. Synovous will act as a middleman and keep $1.2 billion in deposits before reselling the credit card business to Capital One.

Bass Pro has said it expects to keep some operations in Sidney, but it is expected to consolidate redundant headquarters jobs in Springfield, Missouri.

The uncertainty about Cabela's has hurt business around Sidney and slowed down the local real estate market.

