LaunchCode names new executive director

Jeff Mazur has been promoted to executive director of LaunchCode. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - LaunchCode, the St. Louis nonprofit that places aspiring computer programmers with jobs in the industry, has promoted Jeff Mazur to executive director.

Mazur replaces Mark Bauer, who had served as LaunchCode’s executive director since August 2016 but left the organization after his son suffered a severe spinal cord injury while diving into water on a spring break trip. LaunchCode officials said Bauer's exit will allow him to "assist in his son’s amazing recovery."

Mazur, who previously worked for LaunchCode as vice president of partnerships, will start in the new role Aug. 14. Prior to joining LaunchCode in September 2015, he worked as executive director of AFSCME Council 72 in Columbia.

LaunchCode placed 255 up-and-coming coders into jobs in 2016, up from 167 in 2015 and 127 in its first two years of existence. according to its annual report. It has an annual budget of more than $4 million.

Through the first six months of this year, the organization has placed 173 coders, it said.

With its headquarters at 4811 Delmar Blvd., the organization has additional locations in Kansas City, Miami, Providence, Rhode Island, Seattle and Portland, Oregon.

© 2017 KSDK-TV