New Westport restaurant looking to hire 70

Westport Plaza (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Westport Social, a new restaurant opening in September in the former Westport Cine’ movie theater at 910 Westport Plaza, is hosting a job fair as it looks to hire 70 workers.

The 12,500-square-foot restaurant will offer games including bocce, ping pong, shuffleboard, darts and hoops, as well as live bands and a karaoke room.

Westport Social is looking to fill positions across all restaurant job titles as it prepares for a Sept. 5 opening, according to a release. The hiring fair will be held Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheraton Westport Chalet Hotel, 191 Westport Plaza.

The restaurant, owned by Westport Plaza owner Lodging Hospitality Management, is part of a larger revival of the plaza, which LHM acquired for $33 million in 2012. Worldwide Technology's new $95 million, 210,000-square-foot corporate headquarters building is a key part of the revival.

Kobe Steak House of Japan is upgrading its Westport Plaza location, moving from its 12th floor location at 111 West Port Plaza to the space formerly occupied by Ozzie's Restaurant and Sports Bar at 645 West Port Plaza.

