Pretzel Boy's to open in south STL

Pretzel Boy's (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis pretzel shop has announced its opening its third location in south St. Louis.

Pretzel Boy's has signed a lease for the Kelly Signs location at Neosho and Hampton.

The pretzel shop opened its first location in Des Peres in 2011. In 2015, they expanded to Sunset Hills.

According to the Southampton Neighborhood Association, founders Tim and Matt Garvey grew up in the Southampton neighborhood.

