Soulard bar closes

Howards in Soulard (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Howards in Soulard has closed its doors, according to a Facebook post Sunday.

"We have both a sense of pride for what we've accomplished, and also regret that we can't keep going," the post read. "This has been an amazing journey to honor the Howard's family name, the local artists and musicians, as well as our Soulard neighborhood."

Judith Howard opened the bar opened in 2015. The Facebook post said the property, at 2732 S. 13th St., which Howard also owns, will be for sale. The property has an appraised value of $126,300, city records show.

