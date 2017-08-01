Stage Left Diner closes less than a year after renovations

Stage Left Diner (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Stage Left Diner, which is located next to The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Grand, has permanently closed its doors.

“The challenges to grow the Stage Left Diner brand were too difficult to overcome, and the decision to close was made so that our focus could shift to our other restaurants,” said owner Steve Smith. “We would like to thank all of our past patrons as well. Their support is deeply appreciated.”

Smith and veteran restaurateur Brad Beracha purchased the space from City Diner and renovated the diner with reupholstered booths, new stools, kitchen equipment, fresh paint and a fresh menu.

The restaurant closed for good on Monday, July 31. There are currently no future plans for how the space will be used.

