Toyota to shift Corolla production to new $1.6B U.S. plant from Mexico

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda on Friday confirmed plans to build a $1.6 billion U.S. assembly plant with up to 4,000 new jobs as part of an extensive new alliance - and Toyota said it would make the Corolla sedan at the factory instead of Mexico as

KSDK 10:46 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

