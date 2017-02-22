Calphalon recalling 2 million knives

About 2 million knives by Calphalon are affected by the recall. (Photo: Calphalon, Custom)

A 5 On Your Side consumer alert for people using certain Calphalon knives.

The company is recalling about 2 million knives that can break during use.

The recall includes Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold between 2008 and 2016.

The company has received more than 3,100 reports of the knives breaking, and more than two dozen reports of cuts.

Consumers should contact Calphalon for replacements.

