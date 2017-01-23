Charter hiring 100 sales reps in St. Ann

File photo. (Photo: Charter Communications)

With increasing business demand at its St. Ann, Missouri, customer operations center, Charter Communications is looking to add 100 sales representatives.

According to a press release from the company, it is looking for motivated individuals to sell Spectrum services to customers across the country.

The company will be hosting a career fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Charter's office at 750 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann.

Hiring managers will be on-site for interviews. For an immediate interview, job-seekers should wear professional attire, bring a current resume and demonstrate computer proficiency.

Anyone interested in applying online can find more information here.

(© 2017 KSDK)