Chili's slashing menu to focus on items like ribs, burgers

(Chili's)

Chili's Grill & Bar is downsizing its menu options.

The chain announced Friday it will be slashing what it offers diners by 40 percent, focusing on the brand's core items: burgers, ribs, and fajitas.

Don't worry though, the Presidente Margarita isn't going anywhere.

"Over the years, like many bar and grill chains, Chili’s chased consumer trends, expanded the menu and tried to be all things to all guests, therefore compromising execution and resulting in a fuzzy food reputation," the restaurant wrote on its website.

Starting Sept. 18, Chili's will "go back to its roots" and improve the quality of its food by focusing on less options.

"By eliminating 40 percent of our menu, we’ve reinvested in meatier burgers, ribs and fajitas – the items that we’ve always been known for," Kelli Valade, president of Chili’s, said. "We apologize to any guest who misses a departed dish, but with this bold move we commit to all guests to do a better job of serving our famous food on every visit, in every restaurant.”

Chili's Grill & Bar first opened back in 1975 on Greenville Avenue in Dallas. Back then there were only 25 menu options, including burgers, margaritas, and beer. Fajitas were added to the menu in 1986. Then came the famous Baby Back Ribs -- complete with catchy song.

By January 2017, the menu offered 125 options. Now there will only be 75 items on the "less is more" menu at Chili's across the U.S.

