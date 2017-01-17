Fresh look, more power for 2018 Ford Mustang

DETROIT -- Ford has unveiled its face-lifted 2018 Mustang sport coupe, showing off the redone model Tuesday at events in Detroit, New York and Los Angeles.
The 2018 Mustang features new LED lights, a lower nose and a new 10-speed automatic transmission, marketing manager Mark Schaller said. The changes are intended to keep the current model of the Mustang, which debuted as a 2015 model, fresh.
The Mustang’s sheet metal is new from the windshield forward, including new fenders and a lower hood with new vents. The front and rear bumpers are new. The tri-bar taillights are reshaped slightly to resemble the chevron front signature lights.
Photos: The 2018 Ford Mustang
The Mustang GT’s 5-liter V-8 gets more power thanks to the addition of port fuel injection to complement the direct injection it already had. The 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder will see a torque increase thanks to the same technology.
Ford expects the new injection system and 10-speed automatic transmission to increase the Mustang’s fuel economy.
“Fast, fun and affordable is in the Mustang’s DNA,” Schaller said, promising the 10-speed will also deliver faster shifts and quicker zero to 60 mile-per-hour and quarter-mile times. “This is one of the biggest midcycle changes ever for the Mustang.”
A midcycle change or update is the auto industry’s term for changes to a vehicle made midway between its introduction and the arrival of an all new model.
Mustangs with the V-8 engine will get a new active exhaust system that changes the exhaust note depending on driving style and other conditions.
The advanced adaptive Magneride shock absorbers previously available only on the high-performance Shelby GT350 Mustang will be offered across the model line. It improves ride and handling markedly.
The Mustang’s six-speed manual transmission also gets upgrades from the GT350 for easier shifts and less vibration.
Interior updates include vinyl wrapping on the center console, a new customizable display for gauges, a metal start button and an optional heated steering wheel,
The 2018 Mustang goes on sale in the fall. Prices and fuel economy features will be available then.
Detroit Free Press
