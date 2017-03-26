Smart cable backs up tech automatically!

CLEVELAND, OH - Are you tired of that extremely annoying message asking you to buy more cloud storage on your iPhone? Has your Android or iPad not actually been backed up since 2016? Today one solution is on sale and an incredible buy.



In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, today we safely protect your tech.



Most of us are not backing up our devices as often as we should be. Back-up solutions are cumbersome, expensive and usually involve your personal data in the hands of a third party. The Meem cables that I've been testing for 6 months back up all of your data onto the cord itself!



Considering we all charge our devices daily, now every time you plug that iPad, iPhone or Android Smartphone / Tablet in for a charge, the Meem cable will safely charge it while backing up your data onto a solid state drive built into the cord! Full unboxing and demo right here.



Features Include:



- Secure encrypted automatic back-up

- You can chose what gets backed up through the free Meem App

- Instant data recovery from the cable in the event your phone is lost or stolen

- Zero monthly fees

- Extremely fast charging and fast data back-up occurs simultaneously

- Great for seniors, kids, adults and anyone who isn't that technical

- Built for Apple and Android (just make sure you pick the Apple or Android version)



