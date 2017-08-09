Can an $80 tablet beat the iPad?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire destroys building at Classic Country Cars in Staunton, Illinois
-
Eclipse Safety Tips from Jim Gandy and Efren Afante
-
Gym owner puts up controversial sign: 'No cops allowed'
-
Contamination at Charrette Creek
-
Suspect in Missouri officer's killing captured
-
Woman found shot to death in East St. Louis apartment
-
Defense rests in former officer murder trial
-
Massive fire at Country Classic Cars
-
Suspicious man tries to lure boy with money
-
Bobcat missing from Jefferson County home
More Stories
-
3rd anniversary of Michael Brown shootingAug. 9, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
-
FBI conducted raid at Paul Manafort's homeAug. 9, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
President Trump's childhood home now listed on AirbnbAug. 9, 2017, 10:33 a.m.