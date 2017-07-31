What to look for in a great backpack

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Father drowns while saving two girls
-
Woman's water bill increases by 2400 percent
-
St. Louis family fights to help Missouri kids
-
Vandals damage Hillsboro golf course
-
Rumors fly as deadline approaches
-
MetroBus, police car hit in separate crashes
-
Eye Doctor has treated more than 10,000 patients for free
-
Police ID man killed by speeding car
-
Drug arrest made near MetroLink platform
-
Insane Tablet / Laptop Combo Savings - The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Scaramucci out as White House Communications directorJul 31, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
-
Father of 3 drowns in Rend Lake while rescuing 2 girlsJul 30, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
Pilot hospitalized after small plane crash in Washington Co.Jul 31, 2017, 11:48 a.m.