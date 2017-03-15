Hands down the best tech deal this week!

CLEVELAND, OH - Get it? "Hands down" ... a better way to type, communicate and triple your productivity. In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, I have another high tech winner.



Have you ever tried to compose a four paragraph email on a smartphone? How about perfecting a presentation on a tiny tablet screen? No matter how amazing of a touch typist you happen to be, a portable keyboard can greatly enhance your productivity.



In 100% of our tests, every single student, professional and senior was 3 - 5X faster with today's tech steal in hand.



Your best bargain today is foldable, highly portable and easily syncs with virtually any Android or Apple smartphone and tablet. Features include:



- Supports IOS, Windows and Android

- Built-in battery lasts at least 3 years

- Four hour charge gets you 5+ days of use or 180 days of standby

- Aluminum alloy shell with stand provides high stability

- Extremely compact yet delivers 85% of the typing space of a traditional keyboard

- Set up took us 20 seconds!

- Top rated product at lowest recorded price



$32 Off iEGrow Bluetooth Smartphone & Tablet Keyboard + Free Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $36.99

