How to get a Cuisinart knife set for half the cost

CLEVELAND, OH - When it comes to scoring an incredible brand-name bargain, the key is timing. Right now we're in that pivotal Black Friday testing period where different retailers replicate their top offerings to gauge consumer demand early.



In my more than decade hunting down deals, I'm familiar with the timing stores use and I'd rather you enjoy your Thanksgiving than line-up for a deal. I will be the first to highlight a deal leak or deal drop every time this happens!



The top deal today is tied to Cuisinart. While I'm sure the brand needs no introduction, I want to highlight the safety in addition to the savings.



Injuries that result from dull knives (NOT sharp knives) are a leading cause of emergency room visits. My wife is an emergency room doctor and can attest to this. Dull knives lead to imprecise slicing and unfortunate slip-ups. If you need new knives and a sharpener, check out the deal I found below.



Set includes: 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Bread Knife, 5" Santoku Knife, 5.5" Serrated Utility Knife, 3.5" Santoku Knife, 3.5" Paring Knife, Sharpening Steel, six (6) 4.5" Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, and a Wooden Block.



- Knife set designed with stability and lifetime quality in mind

- Superior high carbon stainless steel blades for accuracy and precision

- The single-best knife set deal you'll see all season including Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017



$80 Off Cuisinart Classic Triple Rivet 15 Piece Knife & Cutlery Block Set + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

