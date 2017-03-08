Nintendo Switch Unboxed: Is it worth it?

TORONTO, ON - Please allow me to start with a very simple answer: YES! In my continued quest to test the best tech to save you money, the $299.99 MSRP of the Nintendo Switch is misleading. You're essentially getting three products for the price of one.



I was invited by Nintendo last week to be one of the first reviewers in the country to get my hands on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo is not paying me nor have they put any pressure on me to say anything nice about them. I was quite simply blown away.



With the help of the amazing new Deal Guy intern Phoebe Galvan, we had our sponsored Nintendo Switch set up at YouTube's Toronto studios in absolutely no time whatsoever. The Nintendo Switch is breathtaking. Whether you're at home or on the go, it "switches" seamlessly from one set-up to the next.



The Nintendo Switch is:



- A handheld touch-screen top performing gaming unit

- A home gaming system that docks for full HD joy on a big-screen TV

- A superbly shareable system as two friends can share one system thanks to detachable side controls



Rather than having to buy a portable entertainment system for your home and then another one for travel, the Nintendo Switch checks all the boxes.



It's also the most portable unit we've ever tested, ready for on the go gaming or even an online 4 versus 4 match.



OUR FULL NINTENDO SWITCH UN-BOXING & REVIEW - Click Here



Want a free Nintendo Switch? There's a give-away in 6 days eligible to those subscribed here.



No stores or companies pay this TV station to feature or endorse any products. The Deal Guy Matt Granite appears on TV & radio across the U.S and was invited by Nintendo for a co-sponsored YouTube product shoot.

The Deal Guy