Deals you can expect on Amazon Prime Day

CLEVELAND, OH - Amazon Prime Day is like Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, and it features some of the best deals of the year. Here's where the best deals are within Amazon's shopping categories - and when you can expect them to drop in price.



Expect huge deals on Amazon Echo and other Alexa-enabled products: Based on the trends we saw last year and a Father's Day sale that just passed: Expect the Amazon Echo at least $40 off and a mere $39.99 for the Amazon Echo Dot (the smaller version of Echo). Deals appear Monday and Tuesday only.

Expect big savings on all Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Products: TV streaming is bigger than ever. Amazon will package and bundle incentives tied to their product reductions that include antennas and HDMI cables. Deals appear Monday and Tuesday only.

There will be flash sales on TVs at a greater discount than Black Friday! This will not last long.

Tablets will be as low as $39 - but not the iPad. This is an Amazon event so the products that compete with the iPad will see major reductions. Primarily the Fire Tablets will see the best discounts and those deals drop on Monday and Tuesday.



Bluetooth speakers and stereos at 60% Off: The market is already over-saturated with these products and more sales will only lead to more confusion. I'll showcase the top ones on this station website so check back just before Prime Day and on Prime Day 2017 itself.



Half price surveillance systems: Home and video surveillance is one of the most in-demand products right now. These deals all drop 48 hours before Prime Day and we will share them here and on social media.



Outdoor and lifestyle items at 60% off: From ways to improve your property and backyard to camping and tools for outdoor recreation, these deals all drop Monday and last 30 hours. I will have them for you in advance.



Smart home and smart connected devices: If that smart light bulb or thermostat is compatible with Alexa, you can expect to save at least 35%. These items will appear as lighting deals throughout the day on Tuesday.



Fashion, designer, handbag and beauty bargains: Amazon is pushing products through this category like never before. They don't want to just be known for tech so expect the most aggressive deals within this category. I will feature them Monday and Tuesday alongside tech.



Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here.

