A robot that will massage your feet!

CLEVELAND, OH - This could be the most beneficial tech gadget we've ever tested, straight from the Consumer Electronics Show! Your feet and your wallet will love you today with a product unlike anything else on the market.



For less than the price of two massages with a therapist, one robot will take care of you on demand whenever you want. Naipo is one of the top rated massage brands in the world and we just tested the newest invention.



If you have back pain or knee pain, that often ties into your feet and that's what we need to take care of right now!



If you're reading this, chances you are on your feet all day. Chasing after kids, serving others, walking a dog, cooking, standing behind a desk or caring for a loved one can take a toll on your feet.



Quite simply the best foot massage system we've ever tested, the Naipo takes care of your feet, calves, legs, ankles and heels with the following features:



- Instantly relives foot pain with compression

- Instant and adjustable heat settings for muscle relief

- Shiatsu mode relieves joint pain

- Fully adjustable modes, settings and "massage trips"

- Kneading works out cramps that could affect how you walk

- Gently stretches your feet which is great for athletes and yoga enthusiasts

- Can be used while you are working under a desk

- Ideal for watching TV or completing other tasks while you get pampered

- Doctor recommended for anyone with foot or knee pain

- Great Mother's Day, grad or Father's Day gift

- Lowest recorded price



As always, despite this product being highly recommended by physical therapists, chiropractors, foot specialists and doctors in all of our tests, if you have a medical issue, always consult your own doctor first before using any product.



Want to win the massage robot for free? Click Here!



$81 Off The Naipo Foot Massage Robot + 2 Year Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $250.00

Now: $169.39 ****To lower price, you need to enter code: F50006OF

***Yes, the code works!



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA