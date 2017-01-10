CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you time and money, today we protect your tech. A simple under $30 solution can save your iPad, Macbook, Chromebook and smartphone from that next drop or spill.
We don't throw the word "amazing" around but one shock-proof laptop case with a smartphone compartment repels water unlike anything in its price range.
Check out our tests of the TomToc protective case from this past December.
Now finally at its lowest recorded price, our favorite deal brings the following features to the table:
- Separate computer case punch for smartphones, laptops accessories
- Slim, light-weight and highly protective
- Size options for 12", 12.3", 13", 13.3", 15" and 15.4"
- 3 color options
- Repels water
- Great for business or school
- Shock aborption with reinforced corners
$16 Off Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeves + Free Prime Shipping
Was: $36 - $40
Now: $19 - $25
***Non-Prime Members can score free shipping with this trial.
Want more insane deals and freebies? Get on this deal list!
No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.
Ultimate iPad, iPhone and laptop saver!
