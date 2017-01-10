Ultimate iPad, iPhone and laptop saver!

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to save you time and money, today we protect your tech. A simple under $30 solution can save your iPad, Macbook, Chromebook and smartphone from that next drop or spill.



We don't throw the word "amazing" around but one shock-proof laptop case with a smartphone compartment repels water unlike anything in its price range.



Check out our tests of the TomToc protective case from this past December.



Now finally at its lowest recorded price, our favorite deal brings the following features to the table:



- Separate computer case punch for smartphones, laptops accessories

- Slim, light-weight and highly protective

- Size options for 12", 12.3", 13", 13.3", 15" and 15.4"

- 3 color options

- Repels water

- Great for business or school

- Shock aborption with reinforced corners



$16 Off Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeves + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $36 - $40

Now: $19 - $25

***Non-Prime Members can score free shipping with this trial.



