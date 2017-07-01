Don't buy these items on Amazon Prime Day 2017!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Lawmakers fail to pass budget for third year
-
Heart transplant recipient is picture of health three months after surgery
-
5 On Your Side investigates alarm scanners
-
Phoenix couple's journey going viral on social media
-
Sinkhole follow-up
-
Anthony Slaughter's vegan journey
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
Sinkhole swallows car in downtown St. Louis
More Stories
-
100 years later, East St. Louis remembers race riotsJun 30, 2017, 8:29 a.m.
-
Little Rock police: 25 people shot at nightclubJul. 1, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
Person intentionally set on fire in St. LouisJul. 1, 2017, 10:37 a.m.