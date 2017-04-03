Could 70 be the new 65 when it comes to retirement?

Retirement - Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

A majority of baby boomers plan to retire late. That's what a survey by Careerbuilder seems to say.

It finds half of U.S. workers plan to wait until at least 70 to retire, or they won't retire at all.

Thirty percent of workers 60 and older say they plan to retire at 70 or older. Twenty percent don't believe they'll ever be able to do it.

One-third of workers 60 and older say they're not even sure how much money they'll need to stop working.

