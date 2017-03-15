Court motion stalls St. Louis minimum wage increase

The push to increase the Minimum wage in St. Louis stalled Thursday.
The group fighting the city's minimum wage increase filed a motion Thursday asking the Missouri Supreme Court to hear the case, again.
Earlier this month, the court upheld the city's law, that would increase the minimum wage to $10-an-hour now, and up to $11-an-hour in 2018.
The current minimum wage is $7.70-an-hour.
