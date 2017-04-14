Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

SALT LAKE CITY - AUGUST 12: A Delta Airlines jet taxies for take-off at the Salt Lake International Airport August 12, 2005 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo: George Frey/Getty Images, Custom)

ATLANTA (AP) - Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.



Delta's move comes as United Airlines struggles to recover from images of a passenger's forced removal from a sold-out flight.



In an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, up from a previous maximum of $800, and supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

