Forgot your ATM card? No problem!

Check out the new wave in banking.

Wells Fargo has converted all 13,000 of its ATMs so you no longer need a card to get money.

Just log into the Wells-Fargo app, select “card-free ATM access,” and request a one-time use, eight digit access code.

Then just use the code along with your debit or ATM pin when you go to get money.

The move makes Wells Fargo the first bank in the U.S. to upgrade all of its ATMs with the cardless feature.

