Get relief on Tax Day with freebies and deals

Mark the day tax returns are due with some deals and freebies.

Deals range from discounted drinks and meals to free paper shredding to a great way to eliminate the stress of filing at the last minute.

Through April 22, HydroMassage locations nationwide are giving away massages on their user-controlled massage beds for the company’s ninth annual Tax Week promotion. This deal is available at 1,300 locations nationwide, including Planet Fitness gyms that have the massage beds.

Visit www.hydromassage.com/taxday to find a list of participating locations and print a coupon. You’ll need to make an appointment for non-Planet Fitness locations. Massages could be limited to 10 minutes.

The following offers are available Tuesday at participating locations unless otherwise noted:

Bob Evans: Get 30% off your entire purchase for dine-in and carry-out orders with a coupon available at www.bobevans.com/taxday.

Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day Special includes a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie. No coupon is needed to get this deal at participating locations.

Chili's: Get $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas at participating locations all day. No coupon is required, just ask your server for this special offer.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with a printable coupon available on the restaurant's Facebook page. The coupon also will be sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 29 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a printable coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half-price cheeseburgers on Tax Day. Limit five per customer at participating locations.

Staples: Through April 22, shred up to two pounds of documents for free with this printable coupon.

McDonald's:Check participating locations for deals. Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware are offering $1.00 off Big Macs. Northeast and Central Pennsylvania locations are offering a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.49. Florida markets in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Ft. Myers/Naples, Tampa Bay, and Tallahassee area are all offering a "buy one classic Big Mac and/or quarter pounder with cheese" on Tax Day and get a second for a penny as a guest appreciation event. While Ohio markets are offering BOGO Big Mac or quarter pounders with cheese for $0.18. Guests can receive the offers via the McDonald's app.

Tony Roma’s: Dine-in guests who visit participating Tony Roma’s locations Saturday through Tuesday will receive a coupon for a free dessert, valid for their next visit.

National parks: Unrelated to Tax Day, but for National Park Week, get free admission to every national park during the weekends of April 15-16 and April 22-23.

Bruegger's Bagels: Now through Wednesday, Big Bagel Bundles are $10.40 — about a $3.50 discount — at participating locations. Go here to sign up for the coupon.

California Tortilla: With any purchase Tuesday, get free chips and queso when you say the password “tax crunch.”

Great American Cookies: The national gourmet cookie shop continues its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Birthday Cake Cookie to customers who stop by participating locations Tuesday. According to a news release, no purchase or proof of completed taxes is necessary.

Hooters: Kids 12 and younger eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more for each free kids meal. Some locations have this dine-in-only deal Saturday through Tuesday and others have it only Tuesday. Find participating locations here.

Noodles & Company: Now through Tuesday, use promo code TAXDAY17 on orders placed through order.noodles.com to get $4 off any $10 purchase.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small “The Original” Tuesday with purchase of chips and a medium drink.

World of Beer: This deal is called a “beer refund.” Get a free select draught or $5 off your check on Tax Day at participating locations.

Kelly Tyko is a columnist for Treasure Coast Newspapers. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @TCPalmKelly.

