Holy guacamole! Border tax could hit Mexican avocados

A employee works at an avocados packaging plant in the municipality of Uruapan, Michoacan State, Mexico, on October 19, 2016. With the United States buying most of the Mexican avocado production and the domestic demand constantly growing, the price of avocados in Mexico is suffering frecuent increases. / AFP / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY JENNIFER GONZALEZ COVARRUBIAS (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT, This content is subject to copyright.)

If President Trump can push through a border tax, those Super Bowl parties may become a little less festive.

That's because one of the Mexican imports that many Americans buy the most is avocados. As recently as 2014, Mexico accounted for 60% of the avocados in the U.S., Avocados From Mexico, a trade and promotion association, reports.

The Haas Avocado Board, which tracks shipments of one most popular varieties, expects to see imports of 400.9 million pounds of Mexican avocados this year, compared to 24.9 million from California, one of the largest producing states.

Clearly, a lot of guacamole is at stake with any border tax move.

It hasn't been an easy run lately, however. Avocado prices spiked late last year. And now comes the prospects of a 20% tax, which was lighting up Twitter on Thursday night.

USA Today