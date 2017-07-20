Madison County Housing Authority hosting second annual job fair

File photo. (Photo: amanalang, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - BJC Healthcare, Charter Spectrum and Walgreens will be some of the companies on hand for the Madison County Housing Authority's second annual job fair on July 28 in Granite City.

The event will be held at the Granite City campus of SWIC at 4950 Maryville Road from 9:30 a.m. until noon. More than 50 businesses and resource agencies will be on hand to meet with applicants. The Illinois Department of Employment Security will also offer workshops on career planning and how to access Illinois Job-Link.

Event goers are asked to bring plenty of resumes and dress in professional attire.

For more information, visit the Madison County Housing Authority Facebook page.

© 2017 KSDK-TV