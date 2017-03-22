15 ways to save at Target

A sign is posted outside of a Target store on February 28, 2017 in Southgate, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

Target’s legion of fans often complain about how they just can’t get enough of the red-and-white retailer. Unfortunately, we can’t help you with your red-dot addiction.

We can, however, key you in on savings to take advantage of the next time you’re unable to resist that bright red Target sign on your drive home from work.

See how many of these 15 savings tips you can use on your next trip to Target.

Know when to shop

1. Know which days to shop

Save money on your trip before you enter the store by knowing which days to go in for what goods. Most Targets reserve specific days of the week to mark down certain items to clearance. Below are the best days to shop for particular items, according to red-dot fan blog, All Things Target.

Monday: electronics, accessories, kids’ clothing, books, baby, stationery

Tuesday: domestics, women’s clothing, pets, market (food items)

Wednesday: men’s clothing, health & beauty, diapers, lawn & garden, furniture

Thursday: housewares, lingerie, shoes, toys, sporting goods, decor & luggage

Friday: auto, cosmetics, hardware, jewelry

Clearance prices can also vary by store. One store might have items in the health and beauty department at a 30% markdown, while another Target a few miles away may put the same items on sale at 50% off. If you have multiple Target stores in your area, you might save even more on the items if you call ahead or shop around for the best deal.

In addition, your local Target might follow a different or altered markdown schedule, and departments are at liberty to change their markdown day to a different day of the week.

2. Shop just after the holidays

Shopping after holidays at Target can mean an opportunity to purchase some items at discounts as low as 90%. All you need to do is practice just a bit of patience. Target’s unofficial holiday markdown schedule according to All Things Target goes as follows:

The day after the holiday: 50% off

Three days after: 75% off

One week after: 90% off

3. Free samples

Every now and then, Target offers free samples on its website. All you need to do is fill out a short survey, and you should receive the product at your mailing address in three to five business days. Check samples.target.com to see if the retailer has any free samples currently available. Note: When there are no free samples available, this link will take you to their main website. Keep checking.

Before you walk in...

4. Sign up for a REDcard

If you make multiple weekly trips to Target, you could benefit from signing up for their branded credit card called the REDcard (Check out the MagnifyMoney Target REDcard review here). REDcard customers get 5% off their bill at the register, free shipping at Target.com, and an extra 30 days to return items. Like many store-specific credit cards, you can only use the REDcard in Target stores.

If you don’t want a credit card, Target’s REDcard has a debit card version as well. You’ll link the debit card to a bank account, and each purchase made with the Target debit card is automatically deducted from your account. You’ll still get the 5% off of your bill at the register, and the debit option is also great for those who don’t want to add to a pile of existing credit card debt.

If you do go with the credit option, you should be aware that with an interest rate at 23.4%, the 5% savings you’d get at the register is inconsequential if you carry a month-to-month balance. The card also comes with high fees for late and missed payments. For example, you’ll be charged $35 if you forget to make a payment on time.

The REDcard’s 5% off applies to every transaction and every item in the store. The only exception is with prescriptions that are picked up at the pharmacy. You’ll get a 5% off coupon for every five prescription purchases with your REDcard, which you can use with your next big in-store purchase for a combined 10% off at the register. Both REDcard options can only be used at Target stores.

5. Find discounted gift cards online

You can save even more cash at Target before you get to the store when you buy someone’s old Target gift card at a discount online.

Look for discounted gift cards on websites like Gift Card Granny, which aggregates discounted gift card offers from around the web for you. As of this writing, the site has a $25 gift card for Target available for 6.5% off.

If you snap up a deal like that and then shop with a REDcard, you’ll get a total 11.5% off your purchase.

Other great online gift card resellers are Raise, WhizWallet, and Cardpool.

The sites resell both e-cards and physical gift cards so you may have to wait a few days to get yours in the mail. After you get the card or code, you’re all set to use the discounted gift card.

6. Download both of Target’s apps

Target has not one but two apps where red-dot fans can find additional savings. As expected, one is the official Target app, where you’ll be able to find coupons exclusive to the app. Just tap “mobile coupons” in the Target app to sign up for alerts.

The retailer’s other app, Cartwheel, is a social savings app that allows you to select coupons by category or by scanning items in store, then use your smartphone to apply the discounts at checkout.

In addition to Target’s two apps, consider using other apps like RetailMeNot, which aggregates online and in-store retailer coupons.

7. Follow @Target on social media

Like, follow, and subscribe to @Target on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and other online social channels to hear first on social media about sales updates. The retailer might even post about deals exclusive to its social media audience. If your local store has its own accounts, follow them for promotional deals tailored to that location.

8. Try cash back apps and websites

Sign up for cash back apps to save money each time you go to target. Sign up for an app like Ibotta, Ebates, BeFrugal, or Checkout 51. To make the most of savings on Ibotta and Checkout 51, you just need to take a picture of your receipt to get cash back credited to your account on the application.

When shopping online, you can use the Ebates extension to see cheaper options or coupons for products, or check first on BeFrugal for coupons you can use on Target’s website.

At the store…

9. Save with coupons

Target has come up with so many ways for consumers to get coupons, you’d have to try pretty hard to miss them.

5 places to find Target coupons:

1. The weekly ad,Target’s landing page for updates on coupons and deals

2. Manufacturer's websites, where you can find coupons like these on Procter & Gamble products

3. The Target app

4. The Cartwheel app

5. Text COUPONS to 827438 (Target)

You can stack coupons from multiple sources to get even greater savings.

10. Take advantage of price match

You can save money on purchases up to two weeks later by knowing the rules for Target’s generous price match policy. Check first to see if the retailer has marked down anything you bought within the past two weeks. If Target has lowered the price, you’ll get the difference refunded to you.

Target also matches prices to that of online retailers like Amazon and competitors like Walmart, so if you find a cheaper price on an item with a competitor, ask the cashier about price match.

If you’re tech-savvy, you can download a browser extension to track certain items that you’ve purchased. Services like Slickdeals will notify you when the price for something you’re tracking changes.

11. Look for clearance racks

This may seem obvious, but you should keep an eye out for deals while you’re shopping since many in-store deals aren’t advertised. Look out for little red-and-white sale and clearance signs to find deals that evaded Target’s apps and website.

Take care to double-check the end caps of racks facing the store’s walls, as you could find easy-to-miss clearance deals.

12. Shop store brands

You’ll find even more savings when you forgo name-brand products for one of Target’s many store brands. Store brands like up & up, Market Pantry, and Archer Farm will generally run you less than comparable name-branded products.

For example, a pack of 86 up & up size 3 Overnight Diapers will currently run you about $14.99, while a comparable Huggies product with 92 diapers nearly doubles your cost at $24.29.

13. Don’t miss the free gift cards!

There is free money all over Target waiting for you to come across it. Some purchases will earn you a free gift card if you can find them. Check the weekly ad for items you may already need that happen to come with a free gift card offer. You can use it right away, or wait until your next purchase to apply the card. Target offers free gift cards with purchases in-store and online, as pictured below.

At checkout...

14. BYOB (bring your own bag)

Bring your own reusable bag to earn a 5-cent discount at checkout. It doesn’t sound like much right away, but the cents add up to dollars quickly, especially if you make multiple Target trips a week.

For example, someone who makes three Target runs a week who walks out with two bags on average will save $15.60 annually if they bring their own reusable bags.

15. Check your coupons at checkout

Target gives you even more reason to return for another visit. Take a look at your receipt after checkout for coupons that’ll help plan savings for your next trip. Oftentimes, the deals are based on your trip, so when you’re finished with one bottle of lotion, you can come back to buy 2 for 1.

MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.

© MagnifyMoney