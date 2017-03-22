Confessions of a bankruptcy attorney: What people get wrong about bankruptcy

(Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

One unplanned event can sometimes send people and families on a path to bankruptcy.

“People don’t have any room for error,” says Patrick Cordero, a consumer bankruptcy attorney in Miami. “Most people who file bankruptcy don’t want to file bankruptcy. They’d rather be working, paying everything on time and maintaining a livelihood that can sustain their family.”

The Federal Reserve reported in 2016 that 46% of U.S. families said they would have trouble paying emergency expenses of $400. And a 2015 MagnifyMoney survey found 56.3% of Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings account.

“Sometimes it can just be a simple emergency room visit that just makes everything tumble down,” says Jenny Doling, a bankruptcy attorney in Palm Desert, Calif., and state chair of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys (NACBA) for central California.

Doling and Cordero are among three attorneys who shared 5 myths about filing bankruptcy.

1. “The bank will take everything and the kitchen sink.”

Filing bankruptcy doesn’t mean you’ll lose everything.

The two most common types of consumer bankruptcy are Chapter 7, or liquidation, and Chapter 13, sometimes called a wage earner’s plan.

If you successfully file a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the court will appoint a trustee, or administrator, who will be responsible for selling your assets and distributing the profits to your creditors. Once that is complete, you will be relieved of those debts. There are items that may be exempt from liquidation, like your car or home, but those exemptions vary by state.

But not everyone is eligible for Chapter 7. Under the Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act (BAPCPA), an individual must pass the “means test,” which determines if you’re making less than the median income for your state. If you’re making more, then you may not qualify.

“Chapter 7 is cheaper, easier and quicker,” Doling says. “But it doesn’t always fit everyone’s needs.”

In a Chapter 13 bankruptcy, an individual sets up a three- to five-year plan, depending on their income level, to repay their creditors. All debts are reorganized and consolidated, and the filer pays a trustee, who pays creditors. If you’re behind on your mortgage and want to keep the bank from foreclosing on your home during bankruptcy, a Chapter 13 can help. In most cases you don’t have to give up your car or home.

2. “My credit will be destroyed for life.”

Yes, a bankruptcy can stay on your credit for seven to 10 years after you successfully file. But look at it this way — if you’re facing debts so high you’re considering bankruptcy, it’s likely your credit is already suffering. And it’s going to be pretty difficult to to start rebuilding your credit if you’re burdened by a large amount of debt.

Alex Dolhancyk, a consumer bankruptcy attorney in Atlanta and Georgia state chair of NACBA, says 95% of his clients have a credit score below 650. If you’re in debt and not making payments, your score will continue to spiral (35% of your FICO score is based on payment history and 30% on how much you owe).

“Filing bankruptcy usually will not cause the credit score to go any lower,” Dolhancyk says. “If a client cannot reasonably pay off debt, say over a 12-18 month period, then bankruptcy will likely help them” because it removes the debt from their credit score calculation.

Bankruptcy is so emotionally draining, Doling says she keeps a box of tissues on her desk for her clients. Often they have struggled financially and mentally under the burden of debt for years, only to discover that bankruptcy lighten the load or remove it entirely.

“The most frequent thing I hear is: ‘Why didn’t I do this a couple of years ago? I had no idea that I could get out from underneath this,’” she says.

3. “I’ll never get approved for new credit again.”

There’s no quick fix for a bad credit report, Dolhancyk says. But that doesn’t mean that you’ll never be approved for a new credit card again.

Doling says she’s noticed recently that many of her clients received car loan and credit card offers before they’re finished with bankruptcy proceedings. That’s because credit card companies actually directly to people who have filed for bankruptcy.

Bankruptcy information is public record. Now that many courts allow documents to be filed online, data brokerage firms can quickly find your information, says Pam Dixon, the executive director of the World Privacy Forum, a nonprofit public interest research group based in San Diego, Calif. They sell the info to credit card companies that want to market their products to people who need credit and think they can’t avoid incredibly high interest rates.

“It’s not illegal. It’s not considered to be unethical. It’s just how the information is used,” Dixon says.

She says credit card companies assume people who have gone through bankruptcy have no fiscal discipline, will rack up more charges and pay more interest. She says it’s the consumer’s job to prove that they have impulse control.

Dixon recommends talking with an adviser at your community bank. Tell them where you want to be in one year, credit wise, and then ask the best way to get there.

To rebuild your credit, start with a secured card if you can’t get approved for one with a reasonable interest rate.

4. “I’m not the one filing for bankruptcy, so it doesn’t affect me.”

If you’ve co-signed a debt, and the other person successfully files for bankruptcy and has their debt discharged, creditors can still come after you for the full amount. Dolhancyk says he sees this frequently with spouses and parents and children.

If you’re divorcing your spouse and bankruptcy is a concern, Doling says you should consider taking a domestic support obligation rather than something like a property settlement so you will not be responsible for debt associated with the property, like a mortgage.

Domestic support obligations are debts in the form of alimony or child support and are not dischargeable under Chapter 7 or Chapter 13.

5. “Any lawyer will do.”

When looking for a bankruptcy lawyer, Doling recommends staying away from “full-service” law firms that practice in many different areas.

You also want someone with experience in Chapter 13 cases, not just Chapter 7 cases.

“The general impression that we get from those attorneys is that they’re not used to getting into complicated issues, and Chapter 13s have a lot more complicated issues,” Doling says.

When an attorney quotes a fee, make sure you understand what’s included. Doling says she often sees lawyers quoting prospective clients low prices to get them in the door. The filing fees are $245 for Chapter 7 and $235 for Chapter 13 — plus administrative fees — and in Chapter 7 cases, a trustee surcharge.

But the total charges for more complicated cases with things like multiple income sources and ongoing family issues, such as divorce, can be far greater. A 2016 survey by Martindale-Nolo Research found that on average, attorney fees for Chapter 7 ranged from $1,000 to $1,750 and Chapter 13 from $2,500 to $3,500.

Ask for specifics, Doling says, including if your attorney will appear with you in court or send someone else.

When BAPCPA was signed into law in 2005, it made filing for bankruptcy more difficult. The rule altered how consumers can qualify for different chapters and introduced requirements like mandatory credit counseling.

“The attorney has to ask the right questions,” Cordero says.

Make sure your attorney is a member of NACBA, and don’t be afraid to ask about his or her experience, certificates and honors.



Your attorney will be responsible for guiding you during one of the most financially difficult times of your life, so take your time and choose wisely.

MagnifyMoney is a price comparison and financial education website, founded by former bankers who use their knowledge of how the system works to help you save money.

© MagnifyMoney