Minimum wage in STL could raise to $10 next week

The minimum wage in St Louis could go up as soon as next week.

The Missouri Supreme Court declined to get involved in a fight over raising the minimum wage to $10 an hour.

In February, the court rejected claims by business groups that setting a wage higher than the state's would spawn regulatory confusion. The state's minimum wage is currently set at $7.65 an hour.

But the court refused to revisit the issue, ending the debate.

The ordinance sets a $10-an-hour minimum wage in the city this year, climbing to $11 in 2018.



Mayor Lyda Krewson calls the increase "good for our city's economy" and "a win for our city's working families." Critics counter that St. Louis' minimum wage, if higher than in surrounding areas, will put local employers at a competitive disadvantage, hurting the economy.

