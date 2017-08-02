Missouri abortion special session cost $92,000

(Photo: KSDK, Custom)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - A recent special legislative session on abortion policies cost Missouri taxpayers nearly $92,000.

Figures provided to The Associated Press show the House spent about $60,000 and the Senate nearly $32,000 on the session that ran from mid-June to late July.

The session resulted in a new law that will tighten abortion regulations, give the attorney general power to prosecute violations and exempt pregnancy resource centers from a St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination based on "reproductive health decisions."

Gov. Eric Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, said the cost was well worth it "to bring protections for life and for the health and safety of women."

Earlier this year, Greitens called a special session to authorize reduced electricity rates for certain metal producers. The two special sessions combined cost nearly $158,000.

