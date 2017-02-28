Missouri Supreme Court says St. Louis can raise minimum wage

St. Louis arch (Photo: Custom)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (AP) - The city of St. Louis can proceed with a minimum wage increase after the Missouri Supreme Court struck down a state wage law on procedural grounds.

The ruling Tuesday says a 1998 law prohibiting some cities from creating their own minimum wages is unconstitutional because it was passed as part of a bill with a different subject matter.

The decision effectively reinstates a 2015 St. Louis ordinance that sought to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2017 and $11 an hour by 2018.

Missouri's minimum wage currently is $7.70 an hour.

Tuesday's ruling doesn't affect other cities. That's because a separate state law bars local minimum wages that weren't already in place by Aug. 28, 2015 - the date the St. Louis ordinance took effect.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.