Nestlé moves to bring 300 jobs to St. Louis

Nestlé USA announced a series of moves Wednesday, including centralizing the organization's IT department in St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the company, the move is expected to bring 300 as many as 300 jobs to the St. Louis area.

Other company moves include relocating its headquarters from California to Arlington, Virginia, and moving technical and production organization and supply chain teams to Solon, Ohio.

The release said the company continues to be committed to California by providing more than 5,000 jobs, but the move is to better-serve its customers. More than 85 percent of the company's major customers and 75 percent of its factories are on the east coast.

