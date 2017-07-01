$2,000 raised for injured officer
Every dollar is for the 38-year-old officer. Police say he was off-duty when he heard a commotion outside his home and came outside to help. They say a fellow officer, who apparently didn't recognize him, saw he was armed and shot him.
KSDK 10:56 PM. CDT July 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day
-
Man killed driving on NB I-55 at Arsenal
-
Medical chopper crashes with 5 on board
-
What Not To Buy Amazon Prime Day 2017
-
The sad reason Trevor Rosenthal, family and friends attended this yard sale
-
Lawmakers fail to pass budget for third year
-
Decomposed body found in Creve Coeur park
-
Sinkhole follow-up
-
5 On Your Side investigates alarm scanners
-
Heart transplant recipient is picture of health three months after surgery
More Stories
-
Minor injuries reported in medical chopper crashJul. 1, 2017, 10:24 p.m.
-
Fatal shooting on NB I-55 near ArsenalJul. 1, 2017, 10:10 p.m.
-
Family, friends, Cardinals raising money for sad reasonJul. 1, 2017, 6:30 p.m.