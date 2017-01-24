1 dead, 1 injured following woman struck by vehicle

The scene on the North Outer Road, just west of Highway 30 earlier Tuesday evening.

ST. CLAIR, MO. - Two pedestrians were hit and one was killed in an accident in St. Clair Tuesday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car hit a 35-year-old woman when she walked into the road.

It happened on the North Outer Road, just west of Highway 30.

A man she was with went to help her when a second car hit him. Troopers said both drivers remained on scene.

The woman died and the man is in serious condition.

Troopers say both were wearing dark clothing in an area with no street lights.

