10-year-old NY boy dies after being buried in snow

PENDLETON, N.Y. -- Niagara County Sheriff's deputies say a 10-year-old Pendleton boy has died after being trapped in a pile of snow.



The Sheriff's Office responded to the call around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday for a boy trapped in a pile of snow. According to the initial investigation, police believe the boy was digging a tunnel into the snow pile, when it collapsed on him.

The child was taken by Twin City Ambulance to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation, but officials believe the boy's death is accidental.

The victim's name is not being released, pending family notification.

