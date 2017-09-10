National Hurricane Center: Irma weakens to a Category 1 storm

TAMPA, Fla. -- Hurricane Irma is churning its way through the Tampa Bay region.

The storm has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds, according to the 3 a.m. Monday update from the National Hurricane Center. It is moving north-northwest at 15 mph with a minimum central pressure of 952 mb.

A private observer in Clearwater Beach measured a wind gust of 96 mph after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Irma officially made U.S. landfall at 9:10 a.m. at Cudjoe Key. Around that time, there was a reported 106 mph gust at the National Key Deer Refuge on Big Pine Key.

Irma made its second U.S. landfall at Marco Island at about 3:30 p.m.

Numerous hurricane warnings and watches are in effect, including the Tampa Bay region and all of south Florida. This means most people who chose to stay hunkered down at home or in a shelter can expect hurricane-force winds in excess of 74 mph as early as Sunday afternoon.

Gusts to 115 mph -- which is considered a major Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale -- are possible.

A more eastward track resulted in Hurricane Irma making landfall south of Tampa Bay.

Earlier forecasts of a storm surge of at least 5 feet have yet to be verified. The storm, since making landfall, has weakened and likely did not blow the anticipated amount of water into the bay.

