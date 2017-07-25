11-time All-American swimmer raises awareness for disease he's fighting

(Photo: Family courtesy)

ST. LOUIS - Imagine discovering a five-centimeter tumor in your left frontal lobe - and six months later, swimming like a champion.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano brings you the story of John Traube, a former 11-time All-American swimmer who's meeting his disease like a freight train.

Those interested in donating to Traube's swim team should visit Swim Across America's website here.

