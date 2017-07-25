11-time All-American swimmer raises awareness for disease he's fighting

ST. LOUIS - Imagine discovering a five-centimeter tumor in your left frontal lobe - and six months later, swimming like a champion.
5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano brings you the story of John Traube, a former 11-time All-American swimmer who's meeting his disease like a freight train.
Those interested in donating to Traube's swim team should visit Swim Across America's website here.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs