11-time All-American swimmer raises awareness for disease he's fighting

Traube is dealing with a type of cancer that almost always wins, stage IV glioblastoma.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 8:36 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Imagine discovering a five-centimeter tumor in your left frontal lobe - and six months later, swimming like a champion.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano brings you the story of John Traube, a former 11-time All-American swimmer who's meeting his disease like a freight train.

Those interested in donating to Traube's swim team should visit Swim Across America's website here.

