Cincinnati Police vehicles respond to a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday.

CINCINNATI - One person was killed and at least 14 more were injured in a shooting at a crowded nightclub early Sunday morning.

The Cincinnati Police Department and ATF are on the scene investigating the homicide and shooting at the Cameo club at 4601 Kellogg Ave.

"It was a chaotic scene," Sgt. Eric Franz said. "The club was completely packed."

Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time. No arrests have been made. Police have not released any information on what prompted the shooting or a possible suspect.



Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate tweeted that the "motive is still unclear, but there are no indication this incident is terrorism related."

The incident is the worst mass shooting (for total number of victims) so far in 2017, according to data from Gunviolencearchive.com.

There have been at least nine mass shootings (defined as having at least four victims) in Cincinnati since 2013. The most recent was Feb. 28, when six people were shot at an apartment building in Northside.

The worst mass shooting in recent Cincinnati history was on Aug. 21, 2015, when two people were killed and five injured in a shooting at the Eagles in Madisonville.

Franz said four off-duty officers were working parking lot security at the time of the shooting, two of whom were at the front door and heard the shots.

Those officers attempted to give first aid to the victim who eventually died, Franz said.

The parking lots near the nightclub were completely full, Franz said, which caused problems for first responders attempting to reach the shooting victims.

Victims were taken to at least five area hospitals: the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy West Hospital and Christ Hospital.

Franz said several victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital. At least two cars were abandoned on Kellogg Avenue when the drivers decided they needed paramedics to complete the trip to the hospital.

Police will likely be investigating the "complicated" scene on Kellogg Road for several more hours, Franz said..

Cameo's manager is Julian Rodgers, a mainstay in Cincinnati's entertainment scene for the last decade, who is talking with investigators.

Update: Cameo Night Club 15 gun shot victims, 1 deceased. Homicide unit and all available resources are being utilized.

