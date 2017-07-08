15-year-old sets fire, causes $3 million in damage to N.C. Walmart

CC Camp Volunteer Fire Dept. photo

ELKIN, N.C. - The SBI confirmed Friday that a 15-year-old intentionally set a fire at the Elkin Walmart Tuesday night.

The fire caused approximately $3 million in damage and the 15-year-old was charged with burning personal property in a public building.

The Surry County Fire Marshal's office said the case is still under investigation by Elkin Police, Elkin Fire Dept. and SBI.

The CC Camp Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

