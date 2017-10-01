2 off-duty officers killed, 2 on-duty officers injured in Las Vegas concert shooting

Las Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the Route 91 Harvest Country music festival groundss of the Route 91 Harvest on. There were reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (Photo: David Becker, 2017 Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) -- A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.



Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.



Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Authorities have not released any of their identities.



More than 100 people were injured.



Lombardo says the suspect is dead.



The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

