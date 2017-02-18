K-9 given credit for finding missing 2-year-old boy

River was reported missing early Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police have found a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland.

River’s mom said she woke up Saturday morning and River was no longer in bed with her or at home in the 1700 block of Northeast 67th Avenue. She reported River missing at around 6 a.m.

Officers, including a K-9 unit, searched the neighborhood with Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue personnel. A K-9 team from Mountain Wave Search & Rescue ended up finding River in a nearby blackberry bush at around 11:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure to the cold and scratches from the bush.

